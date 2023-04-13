Home / World News / Royal ‘catfight’ between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over coronation?

Royal ‘catfight’ between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over coronation?

ByMallika Soni
Apr 13, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry's decision to attend the coronation alone is an “ugly compromise”, a royal author said.

A royal biographer claimed that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton did not want Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to attend King Charles coronation in May “under any circumstances”. Royal author Tom Bower claimed that Meghan Markle's decision to skip the coronation could be related to Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen.(AFP)
Tom Bower called Prince Harry's decision to attend the coronation alone an “ugly compromise”, saying, “I think we must all be grateful, that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan coming and said she wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances.”

The royal author added, “I do think that for the Royal Family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important, after all if God forbid something happened to the Cambridges and all of them died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.

“The question is, what is role will be when he gets to London? and I think that the arguments over the last few days have been very much to minimise his presence in the Abbey," he claimed.

The royal author also said that “in theory” Meghan Markle’s absence would make it easier for Prince Harry to make an appearance before the crowds below Buckingham Palace.

“I think in practice it would be terrible if Charles did that because I think if he let Harry come on the balcony, he’d also have to have Prince Andrew on the balcony. And to have two renegade princes in front of the public like that would be a very bad start to King Charles’s reign," he said.

The coronation in the end “is all about Charles” and about “what sort of king he is going to be”, the author explained saying, “Will he be accepted? will he be popular? Will he make an impression that there’s an age of King Charles III?

