Kate's 'fertility was tested' before marriage to Prince William, new book claims

Kate Middleton married King Charles' eldest son Prince William in 2011. With this, Prince William chose a bride for himself outside of royalty. A new book made surprising revelations about the couple's marriage. In “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family”, author Tom Quinn claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage was likely allowed due to the "usual precautions" being taken beforehand.

Tom Quinn writes, "These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off."

Referring to Prince Charles marriage to Diana, the author said that the latter had also undergone medical tests before the couple's marriage in 1981.

“Diana complained in a brief encounter with the present author that she had in all innocence thought her premarital check-ups had to do with general health, only realising later on that she had actually been tested for fertility. 'I was so innocent I just went along with everything at that stage,' she said,” the author explained.

The author also suggested that Kate Middleton "must have known precisely what was going on, but she is not, nor has she ever been a rebel."

For her wedding to Prince William, Kate Middleton chose a stunning Alexander McQueen bridal gown, which featured long, lace sleeves, a beautiful V-neckline and a full skirt.