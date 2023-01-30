Home / World News / This is King Charles' plan to strike deal with son Prince Harry amid royal feud

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:15 PM IST

King Charles III- Prince Harry: According to the Telegraph, King Charles' decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the coronation is facing opposition from Prince William.

ByMallika Soni

King Charles III has reportedly nudged the Archbishop of Canterbury to ask Prince Harry to attend his coronation. The coronation is scheduled to take place in May this year. According to the Telegraph, King Charles' decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the coronation is facing opposition from Prince William as the latter believes that the couple might use the event to stage a “stunt”.

King Charles III is said to believe that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to attend the coronation, it would be a greater distraction than their presence would be, the report claimed. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 and is said to have a close relationship with the couple, the report said adding that the monarch is ready to make concessions that would allow the couplet to site in a high-profile seating position for the coronation.

This comes as Prince Harry’s recent publication of his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ included a series of attacks on his family.

While the Daily Mail reported, “The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult. Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter."

    Mallika Soni

