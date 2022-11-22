Home / World News / With marriage to Diana, Charles ended 'family monarchy' of Queen Elizabeth as…

With marriage to Diana, Charles ended 'family monarchy' of Queen Elizabeth as…

Published on Nov 22, 2022

King Charles-Princess Diana: Author Tessa Dunlop said that King Charles has not been able to carry on the “family monarchy".

ByMallika Soni

King Charles' failed marriage to Princess Diana implies that he has been unable to carry the brand of "family monarchy" like his parents, a royal author claimed. As this week marks the 75th anniversary since Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tied the knot at Westminister Abbey in a marriage that lasted for 73 years.

In contrast, Charles saw his union with Princess Diana end in divorce, although he remarried with Queen Consort Camilla celebrating 17 years of marriage in April.

“Seventy-five years ago Princess Elizabeth walked down the aisle with her war-hero husband, Philip. The stunning pair were instant trend-setters - 200 million listened to the wedding of the decade in a record-breaking year for tying the knot,” Tessa Dunlop said.

“Britain’s pin-up family, the House of Windsor, had reached dizzy new heights. Within a year Prince Charles was born; the original baby boomer, his arrival sealed the deal for family monarchy. In this era of the nuclear family, divorce laws didn’t change for over twenty years. Irrespective of what happened behind closed doors Elizabeth and Philip were the perfect couple in a fast-changing society. Theirs would prove a tough act to follow,” the author added.

The author also said that it's now up to Charles to find a new "potent" brand in order to lead the monarchy.

“By 1980 the pressure on Charles was huge. Britain wanted another royal wedding. On the surface, his marriage looked like the perfect second act - another blushing bride with her sailor-prince,” the author said.

“But times had changed: divorce was prevalent, celebrity culture distorting, infidelity unacceptable. Charles and Diana’s giant wedding ended in giant failure. Family monarchy fell apart,” the royal author said.

