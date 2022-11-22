Cristiano Ronaldo talks of ‘unbelievable’ kindness from royal family when…

World renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo opened up to UK host Piers Morgan about the letter of condolence that the royal family sent him after he lost his newborn son in April. Appeared on Piers Morgan's Uncensored in an exclusive interview, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I never ever expected that, never. And I have the opportunity now to say, all English community, thank you a lot."

Read more: Prince Harry will not ‘enjoy living in the US for very much longer’ but he…

"I received a letter from The Queen 's family as well, it surprised me a lot," he added.

"Offering their condolences?" asked Piers Morgan to which Cristiano Ronaldo replied, "Yes, unbelievable. This is why I say, I respect a lot the English community, English people, because they've been really kind with me in that difficult moment of my life, it was spectacular, the way they treated me, my family in that difficult moment."

Read more: Curtsey, No PDA or selfies: 6 rules Camilla has to follow as Queen Consort

Cristiano Ronaldo further spoke about his son's tragic death, saying it was "probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died".

“When you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it's hard. Me and Gio (Georgina) had difficult moments. It was very, very difficult to understand what was going on in that period of my life. The football didn't stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life,” he said.

Read more: Meghan, Harry are being awarded. Why? For stand on 'racism' in royal family

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina lost their son in April during childbirth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON