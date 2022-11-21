Meghan, Harry are being awarded. Why? For stand on 'racism' in royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to accept an award for standing up to "structural racism" in the royal family. The couple has won the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for challenging the royal family's "power structure".

John F Kennedy's niece Kerry Kennedy, who is set to host the awards, said the pair took a brave stand against the royals. This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had earlier made bombshell claims about racism within the Royal Family during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The pair alleged a senior royal made a racist comment about the skin colour of their son Archie. Prince William was forced to defend the royal family after the interview, saying, "We are very much not a racist family".

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement that read, "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Kerry Kennedy told El Confidencial, “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

"They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it, Kerry added.

“They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step," Kerry further said.

