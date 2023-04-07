King Charles supports research into royal family’s colonial history. Here's why

King Charles III backed new research into the royal family’s historical links to transatlantic slavery, it was reported marking the first time Buckingham Palace publicly stated its support for an investigation into the royal family’s history with colonialism. King Charles III: Britain's King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Buckingham Palace said that it is aiding an independent research project co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) into the monarchy’s involvement in the slave trade, Guardian reported, under which researchers will get full access to the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection.

“This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously. As His Majesty told the Commonwealth heads of government reception in Rwanda last year: ‘I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact," a spokesperson for the Palace told The Guardian.

The project will explore “links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries," the report claimed.

The spokesperson said that King Charles continued his pledge to deepen his understanding of slavery’s impact with “vigour and determination”, adding, “Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible."

King Charles III has previously acknowledged the royal family’s connection to slavery and colonialism. He said earlier that he was continuing to “deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact”. In March 2022, Prince William also denounced slavery as “abhorrent”, saying it “should never have happened”.

