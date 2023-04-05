Home / World News / Joe Biden to skip King Charles' coronation in May. Here's why

ByMallika Soni
Apr 05, 2023 08:50 AM IST

King Charles' Coronation: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 in a religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.

US President Joe Biden told Britain's King Charles in a phone call that he won't attend the coronation ceremony of the monarch, the White House said in a statement. First lady Jill Biden will instead attend the king's coronation in May, the statement added. Although Joe Biden did attend the funeral of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

King Charles' Coronation: US President Joe Biden.(AP)
Congratulating King Charles, Joe Biden said he would like to meet with him in the United Kingdom at a future date, the White House informed. King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey which has been the venue for the coronation of kings and queens of Britain.

Dozens of world leaders are expected to attend the ceremony. Traditionally, US presidents have not attended the coronation of the British monarch.

Ahead of the coronation, the Buckingham Palace unveiled official coronation invites, which are expected to be sent to an estimated 2,000 guests. The palace also released a new portrait of King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
