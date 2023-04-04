Kate Middleton wants Prince William to ‘stand up for her more’ because…

Kate Middleton thinks that her husband Prince William does not support her enough and stand up for her especially against the claims made by Prince Harry’s against her in his memoir ‘Spare’. Against claims made by Prince Harry in his explosive tell-all, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have remained mum. Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

But as per a report in Marie Claire, sources close to the couple suggested that Kate Middleton wanted Prince William to speak up. Kate is “increasingly upset that Prince William hasn’t snapped back at Prince Harry”, the report claimed, adding, “Kate felt William should stick up for her more. Yet William and the palace thought that saying nothing was best.”

Another report in the US Weekly claimed that Kate Middleton was allegedly "very upset" about Prince Harry’s Spare, and found his actions “atrocious.”

“Kate appalled at him (Harry) for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive… Both Kate and Prince William were very upset about Harry’s revelations, it hit them very hard,” the report claimed.

In the book, Prince Harry claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton told him to wear his infamous Nazi costume to a 2005 “Native and Colonial” theme party. He also accused Kate Middleton of “reluctantly” lending Meghan Markle her lip gloss at their Royal Foundation Forum appearance in 2018.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed that Kate Middleton was upset about being compared to Meghan Markle.

