Prince Harry snubbed by royals during UK visit: ‘Wants to take over with Meghan'

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 12:25 PM IST

Prince Harry News: Royal commentator Angela Levin claimed that Prince Harry "wants to crash the monarchy" and "take over with Meghan".

Prince Harry was snubbed by the royal family during his surprise visit to the UK last week as King Charles and Prince William did not meet him. Only Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie, is reported to have met Prince Harry. Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his trip as he missed the opportunity to make amends with his royal family ahead of the coronation.

Prince Harry On Royal Family: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
Royal commentator Angela Levin claimed that Prince Harry "wants to crash the monarchy" and "take over with Meghan" which would ultimately make his wife the "in-charge, saying that the "Duchess sent him over, because he wouldn’t do anything that she wouldn’t agree to, to see whether he would be allowed back in America because of the drugs."

The royal family also seemed reluctant in their response to Prince Harry as it was reported that King Charles, his eldest son Prince William and other senior royals knew that "Harry could cash all his meetings with the family and might make the discussions public to make his alleged bosses happy."

“The Sussexes think Harry's meeting with the Britain's King could be a positive gesture for his reputation in the US amid ongoing backlash against him over his boastings in 'Spare' as Americans are demanding him to reveal the answer he gave to the Drugs questions while applying for the US visa,” a report in the Daily Express UK claimed.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry royal family
