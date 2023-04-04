Prince William got 'frustrated' when Harry refused to talk about…

Prince Harry revealed that when he and his elder brother Prince William were young, there were many times when he refused to talk about his mother Princess Diana's untimely death with Prince William. Even when Prince William would bring up the topic, Prince Harry said that he would shrug off the conversation quickly. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry admitted that he was not ‘capable’ of discussing the topic of Princess Diana with his elder brother.

“Willy sometimes tried to talk about Mummy. Club H felt like the one place secure enough to broach that taboo subject. Just one problem. I wasn’t willing. Whenever he went there…I changed the subject. He’d get frustrated. And I wouldn’t acknowledge his frustration," Prince Harry wrote.

“More likely, I couldn’t even recognize it. Being so obtuse, so emotionally unavailable, wasn’t a choice I made. I simply wasn’t capable. I wasn’t close to ready," Prince Harry added.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997. During an interview, Prince Harry had earlier said, “I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in Spare] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling… And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away,” he added while talking about his mother's funeral.

