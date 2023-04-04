Home / World News / Prince William was 'angry' about articles over Prince Harry's drug use but…

Prince William was 'angry' about articles over Prince Harry's drug use but…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Prince William's reaction to the news was that as royal family members they are bound to be criticised, Prince Harry claimed.

Prince William was enraged about articles written on Prince Harry’s ‘drug addiction’ when the duo were young, the latter revealed in his memoir ‘Spare’. Prince Harry said his brother was hurt by a coordinated campaign against him.

Prince Harry Latest News: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen. (AP)
“I phoned Willy. I couldn’t speak. He couldn’t either. He was sympathetic, and more. (Raw deal, Harold.) At moments he was even angrier about the whole thing than I was, because he was privy to more details about the spin doctor and the backroom dealings that had led to this public sacrifice of the Spare," Prince Harry wrote.

But Prince William's reaction to the news was that as royal family members they are bound to be criticised, Prince Harry claimed.

“And yet, in the same breath, he assured me that there was nothing to be done. This was Pa. This was Camilla. This was royal life. This was our life," Prince Harry wrote.

Prince Harry confessed to using cocaine as a teenager, smoking marijuana and also trying magic mushrooms at a party in the home of actor Courtney Cox.

“Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more …It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different," Prince Harry wrote in Spare.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out