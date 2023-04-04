Home / World News / Prince Harry desperate to ‘prove he’s more popular, powerful than King Charles'?

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Prince Harry News: Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that Prince Harry was making a ‘haughty’ public spectacle of himself.

As Prince Harry present in the UK court in a surprise visit to the country, royal experts said that it is "inconceivable that another royal would try to steal the spotlight from King Charles before such a ‘significant occasion.” Ahead of the coronation of King Charles which is scheduled for May, royal commentator Daniela Elser said that Prince Harry was making a ‘haughty’ public spectacle of himself.

Read more: Drug stories were ‘shiny consolation’ for King Charles, Prince Harry explains

“The plan was to first Paris, before moving on to Berlin as part of a six-day travel itinerary. It was inconceivable that another royal would try to steal the spotlight from such a significant occasion," the royal expert added.

“But Harry’s respect for the Monarchy and those working within it has disintegrated ever since he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. The trip gave him the ideal opportunity to prove he was more popular and powerful than the King and get himself on the newspaper front pages," Daniela Elser said.

Read more: Prince Harry snubbed by royals during UK visit: ‘Wants to take over with Meghan'

“He did indeed end up grabbing the media limelight, but the King and Queen didn’t give him much competition," the commentator claimed.

During his UK trip, no member of the royal family met Prince Harry with royal watchers claiming that the Duke of Sussex was snubbed the royals. King Charles and Prince William did not meet Prince Harry while it was reported that Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie met Prince Harry. With this, experts also claimed that Prince Harry missed the opportunity to make amends with his royal family ahead of the coronation.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

