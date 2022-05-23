Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kurt Cobain's electric guitar auctions for nearly $5 million
world news

Kurt Cobain's electric guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

The guitar was auctioned for approximately $4.5 million, surpassing its original estimate of $600,000.
The blue 1969 Mustang Fender guitar used by rock icon Kurt Cobain in the 1991 Nirvana music video "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is displayed at the media preview of the "Music Icons" auction, at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, on April 11, 2022.(AFP)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:27 AM IST
PTI |

Rock icon Kurt Cobain's electric guitar, which he played in his band Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video, was auctioned for nearly $5 million.

According to Variety, the Fender Mustang electric guitar was sold to the Jim Irsay Collection of Indianapolis at Julien’s Auctions on May 22.

The guitar was auctioned for approximately $4.5 million, surpassing its original estimate of $600,000.

In his final interview with Guitar World, Cobain had said that the 1969 left-handed guitar was one of his favourites.

“I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them," he said.

Apart from playing the guitar at various live concerts, the late singer-songwriter also used it for studio recording sessions of “Nevermind” and “In Utero".

The guitar was previously displayed at Seattle’s Experience Music Project, now known as MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture.

Cobain family will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the auction to Kicking The Stigma — the Irsays’ initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma associated with these illnesses. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP