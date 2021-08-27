Latest from Kabul airport: Death toll from attack rises, evacuations continue

The death toll in the Kabul airport attack blamed on Islamic State Khorasan Province rose on Friday as evacuation efforts, led by the United States, continued to get citizens and officials out of war-torn Afghanistan. Although the exact death toll is unclear given the extent of the suicide bombing attack, the AFP news agency quoted former health officials and reported that the toll had risen to 72. Meanwhile, a Taliban official said on the condition of anonymity that as many as 75 Afghans were killed in the incident, while 150 others were left wounded following the series of lethal attacks at the airport. The Associated Press, quoting an official, reported that the bodies of "at least 95 Afghans" were taken from the scene of the airport suicide attacks.

Here are the latest updates on the situation at Kabul airport:

1. The United States is continuing on with its evacuation operations at the Kabul airport. With president Joe Biden sticking to his August 31 deadline, the window for airlifts is closing fast for the officials to finish the evacuation operation, ending America’s longest war.

2. Australia halted evacuations of its citizens and visa holders because of the attack, which caused several nations to recalibrate their plans for getting people out.

3. Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium - member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) - have announced they are no longer organising flights from Kabul’s airport.

4. The United States has said that further attempted attacks are to be expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave. Despite intense pressure to extend Tuesday’s deadline, Biden has cited the threat of terrorist attacks as a reason to keep to his plan.

5. Spain seems to have concluded its evacuation operation from Kabul. The Spanish El Pais newspaper, citing government sources, reported that all its diplomatic staff is now safe in Dubai, after two military planes, carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul, arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning.

6. Britain said it plans to complete its evacuations out of Afghanistan "in a matter of hours" on Friday. The UK defence ministry said that its forces have entered the "final stages" of evacuating people from Kabul's airport and processing facilities have closed. However, defence minister Ben Wallace informed "with deep regret" that not everyone could be evacuated.

7. The Kabul airport bombings were claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist outfit. Western intelligence agencies had earlier warned of an imminent attack, with US President Joe Biden citing a terrorist threat from the regional chapter of the IS jihadist group.

8. Joe Biden has promised to avenge the deaths of 13 US service members killed in the attack, declaring the extremists responsible. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.