Lights out early for Eiffel Tower as Paris saves energy
Around Europe, countries are looking for ways to cut energy consumption and fill up their gas stores in preparation for a possible total cut-off.
Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the iconic tower that is normally illuminated until 1 am is only one of the city's monuments and municipal buildings that will be plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as the French capital — like the rest of France and Europe — faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when energy demand surges this winter.
Russia has reduced natural gas supplies to several European countries as they support Ukraine, sending prices for gas and electricity surging. It's fueled inflation and raised fears about shrinking supplies as the heating season draws near, forcing countries to enact conservation measures and relief for consumers and businesses. While some European companies have reduced or halted production as energy prices surge, the European Union is looking to pass proposals to ease the crisis.
Lights on the Eiffel Tower will be turned off after the last visitor leaves at 11:45 pm., starting Sept. 23, Hidalgo said. Other landmarks operated by the city, such as Saint-Jacques tower and City Hall, will be turned off at 10 p.m.
“It’s a symbolic, but an important step,” Hidalgo said, brushing off criticism that Paris authorities could do more to reduce energy consumption by 10% — the target set in July by President Emmanuel Macron as part of a nationwide “sobriety plan” to conserve energy.
For safety reasons, streetlights will stay on across Paris and the ornate bridges over the Seine River also will remain illuminated at night, Hidalgo told reporters.
To align with France's savings plan, she said she will press the government to adjust the lighting on national monuments in Paris, such as the domed Pantheon and the Arc de Triomphe, the famous Napoleonic arch that dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue.
Paris authorities also aim to save energy by moving the start of heating season for a whole month, from mid-October to mid-November. They also plan to lower the temperature in public buildings by 1 degree, from 19 to 18 degrees Celsius (66 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit) during office hours, and to 16 C after hours and on weekends.
-
Britain's King Charles III gets irked again. This time over a leaky pen
Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, was once again irked during the signing ceremony, this time in Northern Ireland, over a leaky pen. Charles vented his frustration on Tuesday during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the mourning tour of the United Kingdom on Queen Elizabeth II's death. Charles made his maiden visit as a king to Northern Ireland. “I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time,” Charles said while walking away.
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to 'defend common security' ahead of SCO meet
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to "defend common security" with Kazakhstan, state media reported, aXihe prepares to travel to Central Asia this week. Xi's state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Friday will be his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He will attend a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road.
-
Surging prices breach US inflation estimation, 0.1% up in August
US inflation was firmer than expected in August, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a third-straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike. The consumer price index increased 0.1% from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3%, a slight deceleration. So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% from July and 6.3% from a year ago.
-
On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection
Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector. "Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
-
On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview
In first comments after Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, popular TV show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family. Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their move to the United States.
