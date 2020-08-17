e-paper
Home / World News / Malaysia detects coronavirus strain that’s ten times more infectious

Malaysia detects coronavirus strain that’s ten times more infectious

The mutation called D614G was found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:41 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Nurses talk to each other through a glass at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(Reuters)
         

Malaysia has detected a strain of the new coronavirus that’s been found to be 10 times more infectious.

The mutation called D614G was found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine. The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines.

The strain could mean that existing studies on vaccines may be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation, said Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “The people’s cooperation is very needed so that we can together break the chain of infection from any mutation.”

While Malaysia has largely managed to prevent a resurgence of the virus seen elsewhere in the world, the number of new cases found in the country has been picking up. The country confirmed 26 new cases on Saturday, the most since July 28, and added 25 cases on Sunday.

