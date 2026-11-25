Malaysia's communications regulator said on Wednesday it has filed lawsuits against Alphabet's Google seeking a combined 600 million ringgit ($145.84 million) in damages, alleging it had failed to take adequate action against harmful content.

Malaysia's communications regulator has filed lawsuits against Alphabet's Google seeking a combined 600 million ringgit ($145.84 million) in damages. (REUTERS) more less

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The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said Google, a major investor in the country, had not taken adequate action to address content related to online gambling, scams and fraud on its YouTube platform, or take proactive measures in relation to "various volatile content" by a well-known blogger.

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Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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"The damages sought are intended to remedy the substantial resources and manpower expended in addressing more than 50,000 harmful online content arising from Google's systemic failure and to ensure a safe social media platform," the regulator said in a statement on the two lawsuits filed.

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{{^usCountry}} The lawsuits come just weeks after Google announced it would invest $15 billion in Malaysia from 2027 to 2028, ​with the spending going towards data centre campuses, clean energy, ‌bolstering water security and upskilling workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuits come just weeks after Google announced it would invest $15 billion in Malaysia from 2027 to 2028, ​with the spending going towards data centre campuses, clean energy, ‌bolstering water security and upskilling workers. {{/usCountry}}

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Malaysia's government has a testy relationship with major social media firms, including TikTok and previously Meta Platforms' Facebook, accusing them of failing to take down content it deems harmful.