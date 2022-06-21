Maldives orders probe after mob disrupts Yoga Day event organised by Indian Cultural Center

The Maldives government has ordered a probe after a mob disrupted a Yoga Day event being held in a stadium in the archipelago's capital, Male, and allegedly threatened the attendees. Taking to Twitter, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said the Maldives Police have launched a probe into the incident.

“An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu Stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih wrote on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by BNN Newsroom, the mob can be seen storming the Maldives National Football Stadium, as attendees scramble to safety. The event had been organised by the Indian Cultural Center in collaboration with the island nation's Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

BREAKING: Dramatic video from the Maldives show a group of extremists disrupting Yoga Day celebrations in the capital Male. pic.twitter.com/VuPvfxJLWc — BNN 🇲🇻 Newsroom (@BNNMV) June 21, 2022

Police was forced to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The identity of the attackers was not immediately known, though BNN Newsroom described them as a ‘group of extremists.’ Also, there was no word on the number of arrests made, if any.

