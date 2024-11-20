Menu Explore
Man, 92, charged with rape and murder after woman’s death 57 years ago

PA Media |
Nov 20, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Louisa Dunne was found dead by a neighbour at her home in Bristol in 1967.

A 92-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape following the death of a lady in Bristol 57 years ago.

According to the force, the arrest comes after a "significant development in the investigation."(HT_PRINT/Representative file image)

Louisa Dunne, 75, was discovered dead at her house in Brittania Road, Easton, by a neighbour on June 28, 1967.

Avon and Somerset Police said it began examining the investigation, including additional forensic analysis of some objects, in 2023, and a man from Ipswich was arrested on Tuesday morning.

According to the force, the arrest comes after a "significant development in the investigation."

Det Insp Dave Marchant stated: "This is a watershed moment in an atrocious and painful case that has gone unresolved for over six decades.

"We recognise this will also come as a shock to the community in Easton."

He stated that, although the "tragic incident" occurred many years ago, there will be people who remember the murder or have ties to Ms Dunne's family.

He stated that her next of kin have been informed of the developments and are receiving assistance from expert family liaison officers.

Det Insp Marchant stated that the public may witness "operational police activity in the Ipswich area" as a result of the arrest.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
