Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man sets self on fire near South Korean anti-graft office

Reuters |
Jan 15, 2025 07:27 PM IST

The man, in his 60s, was severely burned and unconscious following the incident which happened just after 8 pm, the fire agency said.

A man set himself on fire on Wednesday near South Korea's corruption investigation office, where impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was being interrogated over insurrection allegations, the national fire agency said.

Police officers stand guard in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul on January 14, 2025(AFP/Representative)
Police officers stand guard in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul on January 14, 2025(AFP/Representative)

The man, in his 60s, was severely burned and unconscious following the incident which happened just after 8 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), the fire agency said.

Yonhap news agency had earlier reported that the man had died.

Scores of people protesting Yoon's arrest, related to his stunning decision to declare martial law on Dec. 3 that plunged the country into political turmoil, were still gathered outside the offices at the time of the incident.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On