Home / World News / Russian journalist accused of spreading 'fake news' on Ukraine flees the country

Russian journalist accused of spreading 'fake news' on Ukraine flees the country

world news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Marina Ovsyannikova is now "under the protection of a European state", her lawyer informed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Marina Ovsyannikova’s on-air protest against the Russian war in March.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Marina Ovsyannikova’s on-air protest against the Russian war in March.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Former Russian state TV journalist who was accused of spreading "fake news" about the military, fled the country after escaping from house arrest, her lawyer has said.

Marina Ovsyannikova is now "under the protection of a European state", her lawyer informed. Her lawyer declined to say anything further as "it may turn out to be a problem for her", Sky News reported.

Read more: Russian 'butcher of Slovyansk' wanted by Ukraine. Bounty: $100,000

Marina Ovsyannikova made international headlines when in March she walked out in front of studio cameras and denounced the war in Ukraine. During a news broadcast on Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova held a placard that read, “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's head of Ukraine mobilisation dies in possible suicide: Report

Marina Ovsyannikova quit her job after the protest and became an activist, staging anti-war protests. She was fined 30,000 roubles for flouting protest laws.

Marina Ovsyannikova was arrested and placed under house arrest in August.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 3 more
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out