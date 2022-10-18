Home / World News / Russian 'butcher of Slovyansk' wanted by Ukraine. Bounty: $100,000

Russian 'butcher of Slovyansk' wanted by Ukraine. Bounty: $100,000

world news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainians have crowdfunded millions of dollars for the capture of Igor Girkin, the 'butcher of Slovyansk'.

Russia-Ukraine War: Igor Girkin is also accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17.(Twitter)
Russia-Ukraine War: Igor Girkin is also accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine offered $100,000 for capture of Russian Igor Girkin also called the 'butcher of Slovyansk', a report said. Igor Girkin - who also goes by the names Igor Strelkov and Runov - is a retired FSB colonel who participated in the annexation of Crimea, Sky News reported.

Ukrainians have crowdfunded millions of dollars for the capture of Igor Girkin who backed Russian separatists and is said to have aided in the seizure of administrative buildings in Slovyansk and Donetsk in 2014.

Igor Girkin is also accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over the Donbas which killed 298 people.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's head of Ukraine mobilisation dies in possible suicide: Report

Ukraine Today reported that Igor Girkin returned to Russia in 2014 and has now been mobilised in the Russian army.

Ukraine's defence ministry set the bounty for Igor Girkin who boasted that he had "pulled the trigger of war" in Ukraine at $100,000, Newsweek reported.

"The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantees the payment of $100,000 for the transfer of Igor Girkin (Strelkov) to Ukrainian captivity," Ukraine's defence ministry said.

Read more: Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

“It is known that one of the most famous Russian terrorists has decided to renew his participation in the war against our state,” it added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 2 more
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out