'May have 2 buy Twitter now': Does Elon Musk have a new 'rival'?

Elon Musk, Twitter deal: Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk, the world's richest man, has re-affirmed his commitment to the acquisition - which has yet to be approved by shareholders.
Snoop Dogg attends NBC's "American Song Contest" Semi-Finals at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 25, 2022 in Universal City, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/AFP(AFP)
Updated on May 14, 2022 11:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Elon Musk may have a 'rival' in his attempt to buy Twitter after American rapper Snoop Dogg said 'may have to buy Twitter now' on Friday. Snoop Dogg's tweet (it was a joke, wasn't it?) followed Musk saying his $44 billion bid was 'temporarily on hold pending details of calculation (of) spam/fake accounts…" Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk, the world's richest man, later re-affirmed his commitment to the acquisition - yet to be approved by shareholders.

"May have 2 buy Twitter now," Snoop Dogg tweeted and offered his 'business plan' for the social media giant, which includes free internet on airplanes because (of course) '29 dollars for 1 hour is b***sh*t' and a blue tick mark (indicating a verified user handle) for (well, almost) everyone.

"First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is b***sh*t. Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say 'Hello'. Nah f**k those bots."

The rapper's new 'board of directors' made for interesting reading too!

"Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."

'Tha guy with ponytail', by the way, has said 'I am all in'.

Pete Najarian, a former American football player and co-founder of investor guidance firm Market Rebellion, was speaking on CNBC's Halftime Report.

"Hey Snoop Dogg, sounds like Pete Najarian is interested. Our DMs are open," the show later tweeted with a clip of the exchange.

On Musk's 'temporarily' stalled bid, the billionaire announced Saturday that his team will conduct a 'random sampling' of 100 followers of Twitter's own account on the social media platform.

"To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…"

"The bots are very angry at being counted."

All of this was days after the South African-born entrepreneur said one of his priorities - if and when he does buy Twitter - will be to remove 'spam bots'.

Twitter Inc. shares tumbled after Musk tweeted that takeover was 'on hold'.

