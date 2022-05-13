Home / Business / Twitter shares slump after Elon Musk says takeover on hold
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a statement announcing his deal to buy Twitter last month that he wants to defeat spam bots, authenticate all humans and make its algorithms open source.
Twitter slumped 20% pre-market after Elon Musk’s tweet, and Tesla shares rose roughly 5%. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
Twitter Inc. shares tumbled after Elon Musk tweeted that his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. is “temporarily on hold” over a filing stating fake accounts contribute less than 5% of its users. 

Twitter slumped 20% pre-market after Musk’s tweet, and Tesla shares rose roughly 5%. 

Twitter said in a previous filing “that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our monthly daily active users during the quarter.”

Musk said in a statement announcing his deal to buy Twitter last month that he wants to defeat spam bots, authenticate all humans and make its algorithms open source.

