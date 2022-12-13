Home / World News / This is what Prince Harry 'couldn't stand' about Meghan Markle in docuseries

This is what Prince Harry 'couldn't stand' about Meghan Markle in docuseries

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:37 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle performed an exaggerated bow while seated on a couch, arms outstretched while her husband Prince Harry looked on.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry's face was red with anger when Meghan Markle mentioned meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, according to a body language expert. In the second episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, Meghan described meeting the Queen for the first time.

Read more: Harry, Meghan should stay away from King Charles' coronation or…: UK MP

“It's surreal. It wasn't like some big moment of like, 'Now you're going to meet my grandmother. I didn't know I was going to meet her until moments before. And I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy right?' And I just thought it was a joke,” Meghan Markle said.

She then performed an exaggerated bow while seated on a couch, arms outstretched while her husband Prince Harry looked on.

Read more: Don't call ‘offensive’ Harry, Meghan to coronation, King Charles advised

"Pleasure to meet you your majesty," Meghan Markle said laughing. The bow enraged royal experts who have slammed her for making light of the privilege of meeting the late monarch.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield slammed Meghan Markle for "playing dumb" over the encounter, adding that it was clear that Prince Harry didn't enjoy his wife's rendition of the moment.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at risk after docuseries, ex-security head warns

"Prince Harry's face says it all," the royal commentator said while body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas said, "The first part of Harry's reaction tells me that he knew what was coming. He is serious even if Meghan is speaking quickly, joyfully but there's no connection, no empathy in him. He is serious and maybe even angry, notice what happens with his throat, he is swallowing at that moment."

"He is looking at Meghan and he displays contempt. A split second after that, he looks away and presses his jaw. You can see the patches of red on his face are much redder – the cheeks, the bridge of the nose, the temples – it could be that he feels ashamed or angry," the body language expert explained.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out