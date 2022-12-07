Home / World News / Meghan Markle says she was ‘ashamed’, ‘didn’t want to live' when in royal family

Meghan Markle says she was ‘ashamed’, ‘didn’t want to live' when in royal family

Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:40 PM IST

Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle also spoke about how many people around the world felt the way she did.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle spoke about having suicidal thoughts while she was part of the royal family during an interview. The Duchess of Sussex at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York said that she went public with her mental health struggle because she "doesn't want anyone to feel alone."

Meghan Markle also spoke about how many people around the world felt the way she did during isolation from the Covid-19 lockdowns. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were at the award ceremony which honours individuals for their charitable efforts where they won the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for challenging the royal family's "power structure".

John F Kennedy's niece Kerry Kennedy, host of the awards, said the pair took a brave stance against the royals.

During the gala interview, Meghan Markle was asked about her decision to speak about her suicidal thoughts in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

“It wasn't an easy decision to make, as you can imagine,” Meghan Markle said.

“When you've been through anything that's challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and Covid, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing. We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, just speak honestly about your own experience,” she said.

“It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you're not alone because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don't see a way out,” Meghan Markle added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

royal family meghan markle
