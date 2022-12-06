Royal showdown? Prince William is going to fight back if Harry and Meghan say…

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been airing out their grievances with the royal family. But Prince William has reportedly had it with his brother and Meghan making any claim against the royal family. With the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s memoir being released, Prince William will reportedly speak out and debunk anything the couple says that may not be true.

The last straw for Prince William came when he believed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intentionally tried to overshadow his and the Princess of Wales’ trip to the US with the release of the trailer for their Netflix docuseries. Prince William was also upset about a breach of privacy as a photo of Harry and Meghan inside Buckingham Palace appeared in the trailer, the report said.

Since then, Prince William has decided that the family will no longer take everything the Sussexes throw at them lying down.

According to Daily Express UK, the royals are no longer going to sit back and remain silent as Prince William has said he is ready to challenge every claim the Sussexes make against the monarchy as, “Kensington Palace officials are now adopting a new strategy of meeting controversy head-on rather than letting it fester.”

Prince William’s “senior aides have been told to watch the six-part series like hawks and issue a swift rebuttal to any dubious claims. In a ‘back-off’ message to his brother and wife," the report said.

