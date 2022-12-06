Prince Harry feared 'history would repeat itself' with Meghan Markle. Here's why

Prince Harry said he was "terrified" and he "didn't want history to repeat itself" with Meghan Markle by marrying into the royal family. The latest Netflix trailer for the couple's docuseries opens with Prince Harry saying, "It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'What on earth happened?"

Videos play of the couple being cheered by fans while undertaking royal family duties as well as announcing their engagement and wedding in 2018. But then in a dramatic turn, the trailer cuts Meghan Markle as saying "and then" before snapping her fingers with Prince Harry adding, "Everything changed".

Then Prince Harry says, "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

This continues with clips of the paparazzi relentlessly photographing the couple.

Prince Harry then says, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Netflix released its first official trailer which featured never before seen private photographs of the couple last week which included happy snapshots of Harry and Meghan.

The six episodes in the docuseries will see the couple "share the other side of their high-profile love story" as it promises to offer a "never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history".

Netflix also said the docu-series "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution".

“The series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other,” it said.

