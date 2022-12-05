Home / World News / Royal family's ‘crisis talks’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do this, again

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a dramatic one-minute trailer on social media of the series.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles III and Prince William will hold crisis talks to respond to any allegations of racism or ill treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their upcoming Netflix series, a report said. King Charles and Prince William will put on a united front after bracing themselves for a series of bombshells by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Mirror reported.

The “churlish” decision was done to deliberately torpedo Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US trip, which concluded last night with them hosting the Prince’s Earthshot Prize environmental awards, the report said.

Prince Harry appears in the teaser says, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. In another clip Meghan Markle says: “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

“There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world. If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust," the report said.

prince harry meghan markle royal family
