‘I’m not a bank', Charles told Queen Elizabeth after rift with Harry because…

Prince Harry is said to have had an especially close relationship with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch reportedly tried to broker a deal with her grandson, the Duke of Sussex, in her final months after King Charles stopped taking his calls. Daily Express UK reported that Queen Elizabeth II became concerned during a conversation with Prince Harry when he told her that his father wouldn't speak to him.

“When the Queen asked Charles what he was doing about it because she was fielding so many calls, he told her, ‘I’m not a bank’,” the report said.

Prince Harry had "bombarded" his grandmother with calls after she dropped some of her duties, the report said, saying, “The late Queen was always happy to speak with Harry but when he asked for money she said, ‘Why don’t you speak to your father?’

Read more: Watch: Prince Harry's peekaboo as Spider-Man for Christmas message to children

“Harry told her that Charles wasn’t taking his calls anymore," the report said.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, reportedly told Prince Harry, who had reportedly requested money from his father, to email his personal assistant instead of calling him directly. When Queen Elizabeth II asked him about the matter, King Charles replied: "Because I am not a bank".

Read more: Did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry do this without Queen Elizabeth's permission?

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a one-minute trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary which opens with one of the show's producers asking, "Why do you want to make this documentary?"

The trailer includes many photos of the couple and promises to show their life behind the scenes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON