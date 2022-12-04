Watch: Prince Harry's peekaboo as Spider-Man for Christmas message to children

Prince Harry dressed up as Spider-Man in a surprise video message to try to comfort bereaved military children. The Duke of Sussex donned the superhero outfit and only lifted his mask to reveal his true identity at the end of a specially recorded message for children at Scotty’s Little Soldiers. It is a charity for bereaved British forces children and young people.

Prince Harry told the youngsters, “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly and that’s OK.

“But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don’t feel guilty," he added.

“You are allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. Go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas," he said.

The video comes a day after a trip to the US by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton which was overshadowed by a race row which saw Prince William’s godmother quit her job.

Prince Harry records a Christmas video message for the charity @CorporalScotty telling kids who have lost their parents that they should still have fun this year.

He is in a SpiderMan costume! 👇 pic.twitter.com/iMhrOGfKFS — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 3, 2022

Susan Hussey resigned as a royal aide after repeatedly questioning a black British-born domestic abuse charity boss about where she “really came from”.

Prince Harry’s video message was played to members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party. In 2019, Prince Harry dressed up as Santa to deliver a video message to the charity’s children.

