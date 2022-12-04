Prince Harry has been given this warning by King Charles: Inflict more pain and…

King Charles III hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will eventually “run out of ammunition” and there will be a chance to rebuild the relationship, a report said.

“The King is a father who loves his son and like any parent is frustrated and worried that his two children have such a difficult relationship," the Daily Express reported saying that the monarch is determined not to cut Prince Harry off and believes there may still be a way back for the Sussexes.

“The Royal Family is dreading this [Netflix] documentary but hope that once Harry and Meghan have said their piece, they can draw a line under it and move on. It is a very distressing time all round. We certainly hope grievances can be resolved and who knows where that might leave us?," the report said.

Royal author Phil Dampier was not ­surprised at King Charles’ forgiving attitude, saying, “I am sure it is right that Charles will go to great lengths to maintain a relationship with Harry but there is a limit. King Charles would pretty much forgive Harry anything – except dragging Camilla through the mud. If Harry’s account of his parents’ divorce is too critical of Camilla, or places too much blame at Charles’s door while painting his mother as a saint, that will be the point of no return."

“At that point what sanctions are on offer? What choice do they have but to say, ‘OK, you’ve crossed a line here and there is no way back. It’s time to go your own way, but not as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.”

