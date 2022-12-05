‘It’s fake': Row over photo in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary showing the couple being swarmed by the paparazzi has been exposed as "fake". The Sun revealed the snap, which showed dozens of cameramen packed together, was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere in London long before the couple even met each other.

The publication's photographer Doug Seeburg was captured in photo while attending the July 2011 Premier of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 at Trafalgar Square. The photo was used before the Duke of Sussex said in the trailer, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family” in a voice-over.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said it was a "careless" error from Netflix, with the the snap found to be the first search result under “paparazzi” on leading stock image site Alamy.

“I don’t imagine Harry would have realised, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family," the author said.

The Sun photographer who is pictured in the shot said, “It was a huge event.”

“Crowds and crowds of fans had turned out in the rain and camped overnight to see the actors. There were no members of the royal family there,” he said.

It comes amid reports Prince William has vowed to hit back at any swipes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make against the royal family in documentary.

