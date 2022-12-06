Home / World News / Crying Meghan says royal family were ‘never going to protect’ Princess Diana

Crying Meghan says royal family were ‘never going to protect’ Princess Diana

world news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:36 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: The teaser for the docuseries dropped, featuring the couple talking about their lives in the royal family.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)
Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle can be seen sobbing in the latest trailer of her and Prince Harry's explosive Netflix series as she says, "I realised I was never going to be protected". The teaser for the docuseries dropped, featuring the couple talking about their lives in the royal family and the hierarchy within it and claiming that there is a leaking and planting of stories.

Read more: ‘It’s fake': Row over photo in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

At one point in the minute-long videos, Prince Harry holds his head in his hands as Meghan Markle stands in the background and he says, "It's a dirty game."

He then adds, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution this feeding frenzy" while pictures of his late mother Princess Diana being hounded by photographers can be seen.

Read more: Prince Harry says royal family 'is a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

The trailer then features a shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking alarmed as they sit in a car before Meghan says, "I realised they are never going to protect you."

“I was terrified, I did not want history to repeat itself,” Harry then says.

The trailer ends with Prince Harry saying, "“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Read more: Royal family's ‘crisis talks’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do this, again

Earlier a photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary showing the couple being swarmed by the paparazzi was exposed as "fake". The Sun revealed the snap, which showed dozens of cameramen packed together, was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere in London long before the couple even met each other.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
meghan markle prince harry royal family + 1 more
meghan markle prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out