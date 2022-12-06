Home / World News / King Charles is ‘relatively’ relaxed about Harry, Meghan Markle chaos because…

Published on Dec 06, 2022

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained the current mood among British royals.

King Charles III: Britain's King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As the highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries is looming. King Charles III isn’t too worried about it, a royal expert said. The monarch is apparently “relatively sanguine” about the “never-before-seen look” at his son and daughter-in-law.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained the current mood among British royals.

“The royals are said to be bracing themselves for a barrage of criticism — and possibly further allegations of racism — in both the TV series and Harry’s book,” the royal correspondent said.

“Friends say there has been a complete breakdown of trust between the brothers. William cannot forgive Harry for the racism allegations he and Meghan made to Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview," the author said.

While Katie Nicholl acknowledged the royals are steeling themselves, the author said, “It is not something they are looking forward to, but the king is relatively sanguine about it. Meghan and Harry can say what they want, and it appears they are determined to do so but it will not bring the monarchy down. The royals have weathered worse storms than this and at the end of it all Charles will still be king and William will still be the Prince of Wales.”

