Home / World News / Harry, Meghan accept award for stand against royal family. What the couple said

Harry, Meghan accept award for stand against royal family. What the couple said

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 01:41 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: The couple received the award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala.(AFP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle accepted a human rights award at a "Ripple of Hope" gala in New York where they were honoured for addressing racial injustice and mental health.

Read more: Royal showdown? Prince William is going to fight back if Harry and Meghan say…

The couple received the award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation which honours leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have shown an "unwavering commitment to social change".

Read more: ‘Hardly surprising’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'gaslighting' Britain by…

Kerry Kennedy, president of the foundation and daughter of the US senator Robert F. Kennedy, said the couple had been "incredibly brave" to talk about their experience of racial injustice in the royal family and mental illness, the Telegraph earlier reported.

Upon receiving the award, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said in a statement that "a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change".

The award came days before a much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about the couple amid widespread speculation over what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will say about the royal family.

Read more: King Charles is ‘relatively’ relaxed about Harry, Meghan Markle chaos because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties two years ago and moved to California. They have delivered criticism of the British monarchy and accused it of racism, accusations that the family has dismissed.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out