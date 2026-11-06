Child abuse material, photos with minors: Meghan's father Thomas Markle arrested in Florida

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, was arrested by federal agents in Florida on Friday charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to people familiar with the matter, the Associated Press reported.

Thomas Markle with daughter and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

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The 82-year-old was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to a US Justice Department official.

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Also Read | Meghan Markle speaks out amid child abuse allegations against father Thomas: ‘I am deeply distressed’

What are the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr?

The Daily Mail, which first reported the arrest, said Markle Sr was taken into custody at his senior living community in Lakeland, Florida, over allegations involving possession of child sexual abuse material.

The publication, citing unnamed sources, also reported that such material had been discovered in a storage unit in Mexico and in the Philippines.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities in the Philippines, where Markle Sr previously lived, launched an investigation into the allegations last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities in the Philippines, where Markle Sr previously lived, launched an investigation into the allegations last month. {{/usCountry}}

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British police also said last month that they would refer allegations concerning Markle Sr to overseas law enforcement agencies after discovering that the claims had not been forwarded to other authorities when they were initially received.

Markle Sr has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail that they were untrue and "sick lies."

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, in 2018, previously said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations against her father.

Images of child sexual abuse were also allegedly discovered at Markle's former residence in the Philippines and at a storage unit he had rented in Mexico, AFP reported.

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British tabloid The Sun reported last month that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, found the images while going through boxes at his father's former home in the Philippines.

Markle had been living in Cebu in the Philippines before reportedly returning to the United States earlier this year.

Meghan Markle had said last month that she was "deeply distressed" by allegations that her father possessed images of child sexual abuse. She also said she had blocked contact between him and her children following previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and estranged brother of heir to the throne Prince William, married Meghan, an American former actress, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple stepped back from royal duties and left Britain in 2020. They made an unexpected return to the United Kingdom with their two children in August.

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