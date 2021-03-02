Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, the report said.
US-based Merck halted the development of two of its own coronavirus vaccines in January to instead focus on its two Covid-19 treatments.
The company said last month that it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorized.
The drugmaker will dedicate two US facilities to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, according to the report.
"Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
