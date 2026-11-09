Mexico arrests Jalisco Cartel kingpin ‘R2’ linked to killings, drug trafficking; 19 others held

Mexican authorities announced on Sunday the arrest of a regional leader of the Jalisco (CJNG), one of the country's two main criminal groups.

A Mexican National Guard soldier stands guard during an operation to capture CJNG alleged regional leader Rafael Alvarez, aka "R2". (AFP)

The CJNG was designated a "foreign terrorist organization" by the American government in 2025 and is known for its violent tactics and attacks on authorities.

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It competes with the Sinaloa Cartel for drug trafficking into the United States, but since the death of its founder, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, in a military operation in February, several of its top leaders have been apprehended.

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The arrested suspect is Rafael Alvarez, alias "R2," who headed a cell linked to homicides, drug trafficking and extortion of avocado industry entrepreneurs.

The drug gang operates in the states of Jalisco and Michoacan.

Alvarez is also linked to the killing a year ago of Carlos Manzo, a popular mayor known for the way he confronted organized crime.

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The kingpin was wounded in a shootout that broke out during the operation to capture him and is receiving medical care, Mexico's Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said on X.

The trafficker was located thanks to information shared by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the official added.

Another 19 people were arrested along with Alvarez, he said.