Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s “Batman” with big political ambitions

MEXICO IS LIKELY to end 2025 with about 24,300 murders. That is a grim tally, but below the annual average of more than 30,000 recorded since 2018. Several forces help explain the drop. In some areas, drug gangs have consolidated control, reducing inter-gang warfare. A few states have improved investigative policing. But another factor is Omar García Harfuch, the federal security minister, who survived gunmen’s bullets himself in 2020.

Since taking on the job when President Claudia Sheinbaum of the Morena party came to the presidency in October 2024, Mr García Harfuch, 43, has moved quickly. He has installed trusted aides in the security ministry, improved the police’s use of data and begun building a new investigative police force. In a country where the army controls much of the security apparatus—including the National Guard, a newish police force created by Morena to replace the federal police—his effort to reassert civilian control is bold. His crime-fighting achievements have earned him the nickname “Batman” and credibility with Donald Trump’s administration, as well as prompting talk of presidential ambitions.

Mexico’s criminal landscape remains fragmented and vicious. It is dominated by two cartels, the Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation, but across the country there are dozens of other groups. Gangs traffic drugs and people, extort money from businesses and control whole industries. Many infiltrate local governments, police forces and election campaigns. Polls show Mexicans are deeply dissatisfied with public security.

Mr García Harfuch has a record of success. As Mexico City’s security secretary from 2019 to 2023, when Ms Sheinbaum was mayor, he helped cut the capital’s homicide rate by 40%. That was done not by chasing kingpins, but by focusing on local repeat offenders and violent hotspots. The duo increased pay and training for the city police, and purged corrupt officers. In June 2020 he survived an ambush in broad daylight by gunmen disguised as roadworkers. He was shot three times; two of his bodyguards and a civilian died.

Mr García Harfuch was born in 1982 in Cuernavaca, in the state of Morelos, close to Mexico City. His father, Javier García Paniagua, once headed the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which ran Mexico for much of the 20th century. His mother, María Sorté, is an actor. Mr García Harfuch studied at police academies in Mexico and the United States, including the FBI National Academy in Virginia. He rapidly rose up the ranks of the federal police, where he co-ordinated forces, worked in intelligence and led the criminal investigations unit.

His political career has also seen him rise quickly. Despite not being a man of Morena, which has ruled since 2018, he won in 2023 the internal race to become its candidate for mayor of Mexico City (equivalent to a state governor). But he stepped aside to help Morena meet Mexico’s gender quota and was elected a senator. Soon after Ms Sheinbaum—who treats him as a trusted confidant—appointed him security minister.

Mr García Harfuch is a vast improvement on his predecessors. Many had no background in security. Others were corrupt. Genaro García Luna, who oversaw federal security under President Felipe Calderón—who launched Mexico’s “war on drugs”—was sentenced to 38 years in prison in the United States in 2024 for taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel.

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has made Mr García Harfuch’s job even trickier. Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Mexico if Ms Sheinbaum’s government fails to crack down on gangs and corruption to his liking. Mr García Harfuch’s name already circulates as a possible contender for the presidency in 2030. Many see him as a technocrat with national appeal.

But he faces a hard road. His poise and relative independence set him apart from the political operators who dominate Morena. And Mr García Harfuch’s family is tied to dark moments in Mexico’s past. His grandfather, Marcelino García Barragán, was defence minister at the time of a notorious student massacre in 1968; his father once led the regime’s feared political police. Mr García Harfuch has faced difficult questions too. A government truth commission on the Ayotzinapa disappearances, when 43 students from a rural teacher-training college were abducted by gangs with the help of security forces, in 2014, mentioned Mr García Harfuch—then a mid-level federal police officer—as being involved in shaping the so‑called “historical truth”. He has said he had no operational role and was never accused of wrongdoing.

The biggest threat to his rise is the scale of the task. Although homicides are down, other crimes—extortion, disappearances and kidnapping—are on the rise. Gangs are becoming more entrenched in many parts of the country. Meanwhile funds are lacking: the security budget for 2026 is smaller than this year’s. And Mr García Harfuch can build intelligence-led policing, improve federal co-ordination and professionalise the ministry. But he cannot alone demilitarise public security or root out the political corruption that feeds the gangs.

Still, he is one of the few Mexican public figures with both technical competence and clout. His calm presence and public image give him rare credibility in a system Mexicans deeply distrust. He is not a populist and does not promise miracles. But he has a plan—and so far, the discipline to stick to it.