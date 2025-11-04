Carlos Manzo assassination: 5 facts to know about Mexican mayor who called for use of ‘brute force’ against drug cartels

A Mexican mayor who called for the use of "brute force" against the country's drug cartels was gunned down in public on Saturday, November 1, during "day of the dead" celebrations in his hometown. Days before the assassination, Carlos Manzo had said he did not want to become “another murdered mayor.” Police officers stand guard as protesters demonstrate against the assassination of Uruapan's mayor at the Government Palace in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, on November 3, 2025. The Mexican government reported on November 2 that the mayor of Uruapan, Carlos Manzo, who was killed the previous night during a public event in the western state of Michoacan, had been under official protection since December last year. (Photo by Jordi LEBRIJA / AFP)(AFP)

Manzo, 40, was shot dead by two gunmen in front of supporters who watched in horror in Uruapan, a city in Mexico's Michoacan province, central square, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. National guard troops accompanying the mayor at the event were unable to save him.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile assassination of the mayor of Uruapan, Carlos Manzo,” Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X. “I express my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the people of Uruapan, for this irreparable loss.”

David Saucedo, a security consultant, described the murder as a “kamikaze attack.”

Here are five facts to know about Carlos Manzo