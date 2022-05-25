Canada reports 10 new Monkeypox cases, expects more infections in coming days | Latest updates
- Monkeypox - cases of which have sparked concerns worldwide amid the ongoing battle with Covid-19 - is caused by a virus transmitted to humans from infected animals, most commonly rodents.
Canada has identified 10 new cases of monkeypox - a disease endemic to forested parts of central and western Africa - bringing total infections in the country to 15. The new cases of monkeypox were detected in Quebec. Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said samples were being analysed and cautioned, "We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days."
Monkeypox - cases of which have sparked concerns worldwide amid the ongoing battle with Covid-19 - is caused by a virus transmitted to humans from infected animals, most commonly rodents. Common symptoms include rash, fever, and painful lymph nodes, while milder cases may also go undetected and represent increased risk of person-to-person transmission. The majority of cases this year have been reported in Europe.
Here are the top updates on the monkeypox infection:
> A Lancet study - based on the first instances of in-hospital transmission and household transmission outside of Africa - has found that some antiviral medications might have the potential to shorten symptoms of monkeypox and reduce the amount of time a patient is contagious.
> Researchers of the study also reported detection of monkeypox virus in blood and throat swabs.
> The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged travellers to avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin or genital lesions. It also said contact with wild animals (dead or live) like rodents and primates should be avoided.
> The US has one confirmed case so far - a Massachusetts man recently returned from Canada.
> Denmark has said it will provide vaccines to close contacts of those infected with monkeypox, the Danish Health Authority told public broadcaster DR on Tuesday.
> Authorities in Madrid have confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox, bringing total cases in Spain to 48.
> The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday detected the country's first case of the monkeypox virus in a young woman who travelled from West Africa. The government said little about the patient but stressed authorities were investigating contacts and 'taking all necessary measures' to limit the spread of monkeypox virus.
> Amid concerns, scientists do not expect the outbreak to evolve into a pandemic like Covid-19, given the virus does not spread as easily as SARS-COV-2.
> As more governments said they would launch limited vaccinations to combat rising infections of the virus, the World Health Organisation Tuesday said the outbreak of monkeypox cases outside of Africa can be contained.
(With agency inputs)
-
Canada: Airport in British Columbia closed briefly after suspicious bag found
The international airport in the city of Victoria, the capital of the Canadian province of British Columbia, was closed to commercial aircraft on Tuesday after a suspicious bag was brought in by a passenger. The airport was shut down on Tuesday afternoon. It reopened late on Tuesday night, about seven hours later, after what was described as a “security incident” was “resolved” according to a tweet from the Victoria Airport Authority.
-
Shot grandmother, hinted ‘kids should watch out’ | How Texas shooting unfolded
An 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, was behind the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade, killing at least 19 children. The gruesome killing took place at a Texas elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde. Law enforcement officials said that Ramos was a resident of the community about 135 kilometres west of San Antonio, reported news agencies. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone.
-
Elon Musk says he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids
Carrying on his argument on population, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids as most rich people he knows have zero or one kid. Elon Musk has recently argued that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense". This is not the first time that Elon Musk raised the issue of the declining population.
-
27 school shootings in US in 2022, over 140 dead
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. In 2021, almost 250 people were hit by active shooters - 103 died, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
-
Over 140 children and adults killed in America's 8 deadliest school shootings
There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. The most recent two were both in Texas. ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022 An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics