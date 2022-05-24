Is monkeypox becoming Covid-19-like pandemic? Top US health expert explains
Even as the United States is preparing to give monkeypox vaccines to close contacts of people infected and to deploy treatments, a top US health expert said it is likely that monkeypox would cause a Covid-19-like pandemic in the world.
Vice-president and chief quality officer at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Dr Faheem Younus said while monkeypox cases are concerning but the risk of this becoming a Covid-like pandemic is zero per cent. He added that the monkeypox virus is not novel unlike SARS-CoV-2.
On Monday, the US reported five new cases either confirmed or probable and the number likely to rise. There is one confirmed US infection so far, in Massachusetts, and four other cases of people with orthopoxviruses -- the family that monkeypox belongs to, senior officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at a press briefing.
Younus, however, explained why monkeypox has a “zero per cent” risk of becoming a Covid-like pandemic.
“Why? This virus: - is NOT novel… - is typically not deadly - is less contagious than COVID - has been around for 5 decades - is prevented by smallpox vaccine,” he tweeted.
Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology at CDC headquarters, said monkeypox has symptoms similar to smallpox but is far less severe, with most people recovering within weeks.
Also Read | Monkeypox: How the rash progresses, for how long it lasts; know from expert
"Right now we are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it," said McQuiston.
The World Health Organization (WHO) too said the outbreak is unusual but is still containable.
“It’s not something we’ve seen over the last few years,” said Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO’s epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention department on Tuesday. She said it’s still containable and that countries can cut the chain of transmission by raising awareness and getting people to recognise the symptoms early.
The WHO) said there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.
Meanwhile, Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Tensions rise in Pakistan after Imran Khan vows to defy ban on rally: Report
Tensions are building in Pakistan once again with ousted prime minister Imran Khan seemingly on a collision course with the country's government after Imran Khan called on thousands of followers to defy a ban on a protest march to Islamabad today to demand fresh elections. Pak interior minister Rana Sanaullah has accused Imran Khan of wanting to create 'chaos' and has warned the former cricketer he will be stopped.
-
China, Russia fighter jets flew near as PM Modi was at Quad meet: Japan minister
Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday as leaders of the Quad bloc met in Tokyo, Japan said. Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security.
-
'Attempt to assassinate Putin two months ago', says top Ukraine official: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt around two months ago, a top Ukraine intelligence officer told Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper based in Kyiv. "I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity... but it took place." "Putin is operating... in a smaller and smaller grouping. He has fewer contacts... fewer public engagements... (any) attempt would be hugely complex." One plot - Australia's News.com said - was before the 2012 presidential election.
-
Pak will not hold elections before 2023, warns Imran Khan against 'gravedigging'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected demands by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold elections immediately. N) said polls would only be held in August 2023 - after the government finishes its term - a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune said quoting sources. He would meet protesters on the Srinagar highway. However, per Pak media outlets, the government will not allow Imran Khan's rally at that location.
-
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday raised the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amidst the country's worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. With the second fuel price hike since April 19, now the most-used Octane 92 petrol would cost 420 rupees (USD 1.17) and diesel 400 rupees (USD 1.11) a litre, an all-time high.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics