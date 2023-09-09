Video shows the moment earthquake hit Morocco killing over 630 people

A CCTV camera purportedly captured the moment a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing at least 632 people and injuring over 329 others. The footage, shared on social media, shows buildings shaking before some collapse, with people fleeing onto the streets. Several buildings and heritage sites have been damaged due to the Morocco Earthquake. (Screengrab)

In the 28-second video clip, people are seen going about their business as the earthquake hits. As the earth started shaking, people were seen running for their lives. Soon, rubbles from buildings started falling too.

Several buildings and heritage sites, including the red walls which surround the old city and are a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been damaged due to the quake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the mountain town of Ighil, located in the Al Haouz Province, which is 72 kilometres southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh. The quake hit at a depth of 18.5 km.

As per the US Geological Survey, the quake initially hit at 11:11pm and the shaking lasted several seconds. However, the National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network of Morocco measured the earthquake to be at 7 on the Richter scale.

The US agency also said a 4.9-magnitude aftershock hit the country 19 minutes after the first quake. As per the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defense agency, the quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria.

Severe damage to vehicles and properties have been reported in several cities including Marrakesh and Ouarzazate. People, who lost their loved ones, were seen crying and screaming on Morocco's streets.

As per reports, several people are feared trapped under the rubble and the death toll is likely to increase.

