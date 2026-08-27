Mortgage rates today: Should you choose a 6.35% ARM or 6.57% fixed mortgage?

Mortgage rates are mixed today, Thursday, August 27, 2026, with some loan rates moving higher and others falling. The biggest change is in the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), which has become cheaper compared with the previous day.

Mortgage rates today: Compare the 6.35% 5/1 ARM with the 6.57% 30-year fixed mortgage and see which loan may suit your homebuying plans. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.57% today, up 4 basis points from Wednesday. This means borrowers choosing a traditional 30-year fixed loan are paying a slightly higher rate than they were a day earlier, according to Zillow data reported by Yahoo Finance. The 5/1 ARM rate is 6.35%, down 21 basis points from yesterday. That makes the ARM rate 0.22 percentage points lower than the 30-year fixed rate today.

6.35% ARM vs 6.57% fixed

Deep Dive What factors should I consider when deciding between a 6.35% ARM and a 6.57% fixed mortgage? When choosing between these mortgages, consider how long you plan to stay in the home, your comfort with future rate changes, and how the monthly payments may fluctuate with an ARM versus the stability of a fixed mortgage. Why might a 6.35% ARM be a better option for some homebuyers? A 6.35% ARM may be preferable for buyers planning to sell or refinance before the five-year fixed period ends, as it offers a lower initial rate, but it comes with the risk of possible future payment increases. How do mortgage rate changes affect my monthly payments? Mortgage rate changes can impact your monthly payments significantly, especially with an ARM where the rate can adjust after the fixed period, potentially leading to higher payments based on market fluctuations.

This creates a key choice for homebuyers: Should you take the lower 6.35% ARM rate or pay more for the stability of a 6.57% fixed mortgage? The answer mainly depends on how long you expect to stay in the home and how comfortable you are with future rate changes. A 5/1 ARM starts with a fixed interest rate for the first five years. After that period, the rate can change at set intervals based on the terms of the loan.

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Your monthly principal and interest payment can rise or fall when the ARM rate changes, according to USA Today. ARM rates are generally linked to a benchmark or index. For example, a lender may use the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) and add a fixed percentage called the margin to determine the new rate. If the underlying index rises, the ARM’s interest rate can rise too. If the index falls, the rate can also fall, although the exact changes depend on the loan agreement.

Rate caps provide some protection for ARM borrowers. These caps limit how much the interest rate can increase at each adjustment and how much it can rise over the life of the loan, according to USA Today. Mortgage broker Travis Erickson of Bonelli Financial Group said ARM loans have a maximum rate because of these caps, but a significant increase can still put pressure on a household budget.

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30-year fixed mortgage

A 30-year fixed mortgage works differently. The interest rate stays locked for the entire loan term, which gives borrowers more predictable principal and interest payments. The 6.57% fixed rate is higher than today’s 6.35% ARM rate, but the extra cost comes with more certainty. A borrower does not have to worry about the mortgage interest rate suddenly increasing after five years.

Also read: Mortgage rates today, August 26: 30-year rate at 6.53% — What homebuyers should know

Fixed mortgage rate

A fixed-rate mortgage can be a better choice for buyers who plan to stay in their home for many years. It may also suit people who do not want to take the risk of higher payments in the future, according to USA Today. Erickson said a fixed mortgage can make sense for someone buying a “forever home” who wants the payment to remain predictable over the long term.

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Mortgage payment risk

The ARM could make more sense for buyers who do not expect to keep the mortgage for many years. For example, someone who expects to sell the home before the five-year fixed period ends could benefit from the lower starting rate. An ARM could also work for someone who expects to refinance before the rate begins adjusting.

However, borrowers should not assume refinancing will definitely happen because future mortgage rates and their ability to qualify for a new loan are uncertain. The buyer should also consider how long they will keep the home, when the ARM can adjust, how often it can change and how high the rate can go.

Which mortgage is better?

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A borrower choosing the 6.35% ARM should be financially prepared for the possibility of a higher payment later. The lower starting rate should not be treated as a guarantee of lower costs throughout the entire mortgage. A borrower choosing the 6.57% fixed loan is paying for stability. The initial rate is higher, but the interest rate will not change because of future market movements.

Homebuyers should compare both offers side by side before making a decision. They should look at the starting interest rate, monthly payment, fixed period, adjustment schedule and rate caps, according to USA Today.

The 6.35% ARM may be attractive if a buyer expects to sell or refinance before the five-year fixed period ends and can comfortably handle a possible increase later. The 6.57% fixed mortgage may be the safer choice for buyers who plan to stay in the home for a long time or simply want predictable mortgage payments. The slightly higher starting rate can be the price of long-term certainty.

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