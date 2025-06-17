Eruption of Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki sends ash cloud 11 km high, max alert on

A volcanic eruption in Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia spewed ash cloud to a whopping 11 kimometres on Tuesday, country's volcanology agency said. Villagers watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17(AFP)

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province and erupted at 5:35 pm local time (0935 GMT), the volcanology agency said in a statement. Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is a 1,584-metre-high twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores.

The volcanology agency of Indonesia raised the alert of the volcano to the most dangerous level, warning of possible lava flows if it heavily rains.

TOPSHOT - A villager watches the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. A volcano in eastern Indonesia spewed a colossal ash tower into the sky on June 17, authorities said, after they raised its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Warning level was raised to most dangerous in May as well when Lewotobi Laki-laki's last eruption took place.

Images shared by the agency on Tuesday showed an orange ash cloud in the shape of a mushroom engulfing a nearby village.

There were no immediate reports of flight disruptions due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Tuesday.

In Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption in March, airlines cancelled and delayed flights into Bali, including Australia's Jetstar and Qantas Airways.

Indonesia is prone to volcanic eruptions as it sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.

Geology agency head Muhammad Wafid said residents and tourists should avoid carrying out any activities within at least seven kilometres of the volcano's crater, according to a news agency AFP report.

In November, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted multiple times, resulting in the death of nine people and forcing thousands to evacuate, along with the cancellation of scores of international flights to Bali.

There were no immediate reports of cancelled flights after Tuesday's eruption.

Laki-Laki, which refers to man in Indonesian, is twinned with the calmer but taller 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) volcano named Perempuan, after the Indonesian word for woman, as per the AFP report.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)