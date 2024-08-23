Murder case against Bangladesh cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan and actor Ferdous Ahmed have been named in a murder case filed at a police station in Dhaka in connection with the killing of a garment factory worker, police officials said. Reports have said Hasan was not in Bangladesh during the protests. (File photo)

Hasan and Ahmed were accused of being among the masterminds of the killing of garment factory worker Mohammed Rubel. Hundreds of people were named in the complaint filed at Adabar police station in the national capital by Rubel’s father Rafiqul Islam on Thursday.

Hasan and actor Ahmed were former Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Awami League party of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down on August 5 after weeks of student-led protests and fled to India.

Also Read: Bangladesh to revoke diplomatic passports of Sheikh Hasina, her ministers, MPs

Cases have been filed against Hasina, former ministers and MPs and activists of the Awami League in police stations across the country.

Adabar police station’s inspector (Investigation) Nazrul Islam confirmed the case against Hasan and Ahmed while talking to HT.

Rubel was shot during clashes amid the protests on August 5 and died while undergoing treatment.

Hasina, former road transport minister Obaidul Quader and 156 others were named as accused in the case, while 400 unknown individuals were also listed.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the complainant alleged that on August 5, Rubel participated in a procession at Ring Road in Adabar area.

The complainant further alleged that the accused gave direct and indirect orders or were involved in acts of incitement, assistance, collaboration and encouragement to open fire at the procession.

Rubel, who was shot in the chest and abdomen, was admitted to a hospital, where he died on August 7.

Reports have said Hasan was not in Bangladesh during the protests. He was in Canada, leading the Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada league.