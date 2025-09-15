Nepal PM Sushila Karki appoints three new ministers for interim cabinet

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday swore in three ministers chosen by caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki for her newly formed cabinet. Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, along with Vice President of Nepal Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav and interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, poses for a picture with newly appointed Finance Minister Rameshore Khanal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal after administering the oath of office. (REUTERS)

Sushila Karki, 73, who became Nepal’s first female prime minister on Sunday, appointed Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharajgunj.

Former finance secretary Rameshwor Khanal has been sworn in as Nepal’s finance minister, while Kulman Ghising, the former managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, assumed charge of three key portfolios, which include energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development.

Advocate Om Prakash Aryal was sworn in as minister for home affairs as well as for law, justice, and parliamentary affairs. Following the oath-taking ceremony at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharajgunj, all three ministers immediately assumed their respective offices.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed as Nepal’s first female Prime Minister on September 12, at the recommendation of the agitating ‘Gen Z’ group, to lead a caretaker government tasked with conducting fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty that followed the abrupt resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Oli stepped down last Tuesday after widespread anti-government protests, led by the ‘Gen Z’ group, against a social media ban and allegations of corruption.

The protests turned violent, with hundreds of agitators entering the Prime Minister’s office demanding his resignation. At least 72 people lost their lives in the nationwide unrest.