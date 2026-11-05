Netanyahu alleges foreign interference in Israel election, demands full investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that "extremist Islam" threatens Israel's security and Jewish identity, while accusing opposition leaders of trying to form a government with parties he described as supporters of terrorism.

Netanyahu warns against an opposition-led government as Israel struggles to form a coalition after the election deadlock. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun (REUTERS)

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In a video message shared on X on Wednesday, November 4, Netanyahu called for a broad national government led by his Likud party. He said a government dependent on Islamist parties would not be able to protect Israel from its enemies.

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His remarks came after the October 27 election left Israel without a clear parliamentary majority. Neither the ruling bloc nor the opposition secured the 61 seats needed to form a government in the 120-member Knesset.

Netanyahu also repeated his allegations of foreign interference in the election and called for a full investigation into the matter.

Netanyahu warns of ‘extremist Islam’ threat

In his message addressed to Israeli citizens, Netanyahu described extremist Islam as a challenge facing several European countries and Israel.

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{{^usCountry}} “Extremist Islam is the challenge tearing apart countries in Europe today. It is the challenge that threatens us as well. It threatens us from the outside through Iran and its proxies, and from within through Islamist parties of terrorism supporters,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Extremist Islam is the challenge tearing apart countries in Europe today. It is the challenge that threatens us as well. It threatens us from the outside through Iran and its proxies, and from within through Islamist parties of terrorism supporters,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He accused Islamist parties of seeking to erase Israel's Jewish identity and weaken its ability to defend itself.

Netanyahu also questioned how a government relying on these parties could confront the threat. Referring to statements by their representatives, he cited comments praising martyrdom and describing Hamas as a charitable organisation.

He also accused them of dedicating their electoral achievements to Nukhba terrorists held in Israeli prisons.

“Not only will such a government not fight our enemies, it will simply dismantle us from within. This is existential,” Netanyahu wrote.

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Also Read: Netanyahu after exit polls: 'Once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to end Iran threat with Trump's help

Netanyahu calls for broad national government

The Israeli prime minister called for a broad national government led by Likud under his leadership, including parties from the national bloc and other Zionist parties willing to join.

He accused opposition leaders of ignoring what he described as the concerns of most Israeli citizens and trying to establish a minority government dependent on Islamist parties.

“They prefer their political interest over the national interest,” he wrote.

Netanyahu also raised concerns about possible foreign involvement in the election, alleging that other countries had spent large amounts of money to influence the results.

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“There are serious suspicions of foreign countries' involvement with vast sums of money to influence the election results in the State of Israel,” he said.

He supported an investigation ordered by Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Solberg and called for all barriers to be removed so authorities could establish the facts.

“We must get to the full truth, without cover-ups and without delays,” Netanyahu wrote.

Also Read: Israel tells US and Gulf allies that Iran is planning to use chemical weapons against them: Report

Herzog urges compromise after election deadlock

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has urged political leaders to find common ground and avoid another election.

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With neither bloc securing a majority in the 120-member parliament, Herzog has started consultations with party leaders to decide who should get the first opportunity to form a government.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has received support from a major Arab party, Ra'am, as he seeks to form an alternative government.

Herzog said both sides needed to show flexibility, adding that not every election promise could be fulfilled.

“In the current reality, in which there is no clear winner after the elections, I ask for originality and creativity, courage and goodwill, so that the State of Israel emerges the winner,” he said.

He also expressed respect for Israel's Arab minority and condemned racist remarks directed at its members.

The selected candidate will receive 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension.

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